Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 5,996 Ventas, Inc. (VTR)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTR. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ventas by 1,618.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 437,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,890,000 after purchasing an additional 411,612 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Ventas by 140.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 13,301 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Ventas by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 454,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,970,000 after purchasing an additional 137,926 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Ventas by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 229,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,041,000 after purchasing an additional 36,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Ventas by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 135,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ventas alerts:

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $62.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.06. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $65.70.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $936.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.19 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.7925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. This is an increase from Ventas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.96%.

VTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Ventas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Ventas in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $55.00 price target on Ventas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Ventas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.21.

In other news, EVP T Richard Riney sold 15,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $955,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WARNING: “Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 5,996 Ventas, Inc. (VTR)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/16/point72-hong-kong-ltd-buys-shares-of-5996-ventas-inc-vtr.html.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, life science and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, health systems and skilled nursing facilities.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.