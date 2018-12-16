Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $286,000 in Boise Cascade Co (BCC) Stock

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,769 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BCC. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

BCC stock opened at $23.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.36. Boise Cascade Co has a 12 month low of $23.20 and a 12 month high of $49.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.00.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade Co will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.85%.

BCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/16/point72-hong-kong-ltd-invests-286000-in-boise-cascade-co-bcc-stock.html.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber, studs, and particleboards.

See Also: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.