Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,466 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,464 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Green Valley Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter worth $18,918,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 155,996 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,470,000 after purchasing an additional 60,525 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,318,850 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $308,759,000 after purchasing an additional 437,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth $20,163,000.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $51.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 8.99 and a quick ratio of 8.99. Teladoc Health Inc has a one year low of $30.88 and a one year high of $89.05.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The health services provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 14.05% and a negative net margin of 31.32%. The company had revenue of $111.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. TheStreet cut Teladoc Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price objective on Teladoc Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.06.

In other news, VP Mark Hirschhorn sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $2,814,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephany Verstraete sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $1,346,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,450.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 255,929 shares of company stock valued at $17,553,309. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services worldwide. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

