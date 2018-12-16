Pool Co. (POOL) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in Pool by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Pool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Pool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Pool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $146.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.05. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $123.88 and a 12-month high of $175.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $811.31 million during the quarter. Pool had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 78.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.11%.

In related news, CEO De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,300 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total value of $1,658,094.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,107,780.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,448 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.28, for a total transaction of $3,318,301.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,197,482.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on POOL shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Pool from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.40.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in North America, Europe, South America, and Australia. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and landscape products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

