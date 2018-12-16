Post Holdings Inc (POST) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.33.

A number of research firms have recently commented on POST. Citigroup set a $120.00 price target on shares of Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Post from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the third quarter worth $106,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in Post by 160.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Post during the third quarter worth $128,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Post during the second quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Post during the second quarter worth $181,000.

NYSE:POST opened at $91.69 on Tuesday. Post has a 12 month low of $70.66 and a 12 month high of $101.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.13). Post had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Analysts predict that Post will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

