Potlatchdeltic Corp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (PCH)

Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 7th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th.

Potlatchdeltic has raised its dividend by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years. Potlatchdeltic has a dividend payout ratio of 54.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Potlatchdeltic to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.4%.

Get Potlatchdeltic alerts:

Potlatchdeltic stock opened at $33.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.19. Potlatchdeltic has a 52 week low of $33.09 and a 52 week high of $55.75.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $289.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.27 million. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 14.23%. Potlatchdeltic’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Potlatchdeltic will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Potlatchdeltic declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 30th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on PCH. ValuEngine lowered Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. BidaskClub lowered Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. DA Davidson raised Potlatchdeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Potlatchdeltic from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Potlatchdeltic Corp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (PCH)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/16/potlatchdeltic-corp-plans-quarterly-dividend-of-0-40-pch.html.

Potlatchdeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Potlatchdeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potlatchdeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.