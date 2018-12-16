PPL (PPL) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPL (NYSE:PPL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “In the last six months, shares of PPL Corporation have outperformed the industry’s rally. The Company is poised to gain from its capital investment plan that primarily focuses on infrastructure construction projects for generation, transmission and distribution. It has re-established its hedge levels to shield itself from any near-term decline in the GBP .Recent acquisition of Safari Energy could boost its earnings and diverse its revenue stream. However, PPL Corp.’s operations are subject to stringent emission regulation high debt levels amid rising interest rates and risks of unplanned outage of power plants are some of the headwinds of the company.”

PPL has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PPL from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.80.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $30.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51. PPL has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $34.15.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. PPL had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PPL will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. PPL’s payout ratio is 72.89%.

In related news, SVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 22,410 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $694,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,479. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,276,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,349,747,000 after purchasing an additional 22,285,268 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,289,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $505,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,361,091 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 180.4% in the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 6,189,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $176,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981,732 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 18,240,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $520,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,689,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves 411,000 electric and 326,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 525,000 customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and approximately 28,000 customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia, and 3 customers in Tennessee.

