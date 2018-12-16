Precision Drilling (PDS) Trading Down 5.6%

Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) dropped 5.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.86 and last traded at $1.86. Approximately 2,666,854 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,913,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

PDS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities downgraded Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Citigroup upgraded Precision Drilling from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Scotiabank upgraded Precision Drilling from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Precision Drilling presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $546.43 million, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $292.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.54 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Precision Drilling Corp will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 112.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 31,461 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 138.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 20,833 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 62.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,666,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,536,000 after buying an additional 640,098 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 2,089.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 207,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 198,400 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 60.3% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 695,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 261,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

About Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS)

Precision Drilling Corporation provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

