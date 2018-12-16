Premier Foods (PFD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $33.30

Premier Foods Plc (LON:PFD)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 33.30 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 34 ($0.44), with a volume of 445388 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34 ($0.44).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th.

In other news, insider Alastair S. N. Murray sold 74,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55), for a total transaction of £31,165.68 ($40,723.48).

Premier Foods Company Profile (LON:PFD)

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery and Sweet Treats segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavourings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

