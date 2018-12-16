Presbia (LENS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.51

Presbia PLC (NASDAQ:LENS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 2864 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

LENS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Presbia in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Presbia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th.

Presbia Company Profile (NASDAQ:LENS)

Presbia PLC, an ophthalmic device company, develops and markets optical lens implants for treating presbyopia. The company provides the refractive lens for patient surgeries, as well as accessories for procedures. It primarily operates in South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Italy, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and Germany.

