Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,572 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 15.4% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,375,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,119,000 after acquiring an additional 451,326 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 332,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 93.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after acquiring an additional 32,046 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $1,345,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $228,000. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PB. Stephens set a $70.00 price objective on Prosperity Bancshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.60.

In related news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 2,180 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $142,659.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 133,055 shares in the company, valued at $8,707,119.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 3,615 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $227,636.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,515,747.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $62.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.33. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.15 and a twelve month high of $79.20.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $187.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.08 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 36.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Saturday, December 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.62%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

