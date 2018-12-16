Prudential Financial Inc. Has $2.84 Million Stake in Methode Electronics Inc. (MEI)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,160 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,075 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,853 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,590,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,161,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 115,616 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,660,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEI opened at $22.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Methode Electronics Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.24 and a 52-week high of $45.45. The company has a market capitalization of $827.75 million, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.21.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $264.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Methode Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Methode Electronics Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 11th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.67%.

In other Methode Electronics news, CEO Donald W. Duda acquired 70,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,685,473.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 699,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,630,018.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MEI shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Methode Electronics in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. TheStreet lowered Methode Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Craig Hallum set a $25.00 price objective on Methode Electronics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Methode Electronics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Methode Electronics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Methode Electronics Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

