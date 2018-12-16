Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) Shares Bought by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $17,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Prudential Financial by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,541,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,812,000 after purchasing an additional 27,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Prudential Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,365,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,024,000 after acquiring an additional 13,097 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Prudential Financial by 2.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,395,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,473,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,345,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,365,000 after acquiring an additional 27,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Prudential Financial by 6.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,193,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,595,000 after acquiring an additional 76,691 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

In related news, insider Scott Sleyster sold 23,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.74, for a total transaction of $2,323,942.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,758 shares in the company, valued at $5,760,782.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 880,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 880,315 shares of company stock valued at $22,026,194. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.31.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $82.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $81.60 and a 52 week high of $127.14.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 10.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.03%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) Shares Bought by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/16/prudential-financial-inc-pru-shares-bought-by-bryn-mawr-trust-co.html.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Individual Solutions, U.S. Workplace Solutions, Investment Management, and International Insurance divisions.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.