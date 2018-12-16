PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the construction company on Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

PulteGroup has raised its dividend payment by an average of 21.6% per year over the last three years. PulteGroup has a payout ratio of 12.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PulteGroup to earn $3.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.8%.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup stock opened at $25.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.91. PulteGroup has a 1-year low of $20.64 and a 1-year high of $35.21.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on PHM. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PulteGroup to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 18th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.50 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.94.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/16/pultegroup-inc-phm-announces-quarterly-dividend-of-0-11.html.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company is involved in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes; and the construction of housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods names.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.