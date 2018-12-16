PureCircle (PURE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $260.00

PureCircle Limited (LON:PURE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 260 ($3.40) and last traded at GBX 268 ($3.50), with a volume of 32769 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 271 ($3.54).

PURE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of PureCircle to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 325 ($4.25) in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of PureCircle in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of PureCircle in a report on Tuesday, September 18th.

PureCircle (LON:PURE)

PureCircle Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of natural sweeteners and flavors. The company offers natural ingredients based on stevia for the food and beverage industry. It is also involved in the development and supply of stevia agronomy.

