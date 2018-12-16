Purplebricks Group (PURP) Price Target Cut to GBX 320

Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) had its target price cut by Peel Hunt from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 320 ($4.18) in a research report report published on Thursday. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Purplebricks Group from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 455 ($5.95) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 422.83 ($5.53).

Purplebricks Group stock opened at GBX 139.50 ($1.82) on Thursday. Purplebricks Group has a 52-week low of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 525 ($6.86).

Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 13th. The company reported GBX (9) (($0.12)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Purplebricks Group

Purplebricks Group plc engages in estate agency business in the United Kingdom and Australia. It provides services relating to the sale of properties. The company was formerly known as New Broom Limited and changed its name to Purplebricks Group plc in December 2015. Purplebricks Group plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

