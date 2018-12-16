Putnam Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 64.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 841,548 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $75,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 318.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,508,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,207,511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954,118 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,608,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,882 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,051,568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $997,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282,727 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,108,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,708,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,793 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,653,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,743,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nomura dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. KeyCorp set a $203.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. UBS Group set a $245.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.53.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $149.00 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $130.06 and a 52-week high of $211.70. The company has a market capitalization of $381.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

