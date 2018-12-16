Putnam Investments LLC Sells 92,668 Shares of Anthem Inc (ANTM)

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,668 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.08% of Anthem worth $57,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 80,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,004,000 after purchasing an additional 46,590 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partner Fund Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 707,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,345,000 after purchasing an additional 46,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Anthem from $284.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Anthem from $368.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Anthem from $290.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.33.

In other Anthem news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total transaction of $143,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,860,430.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.59, for a total value of $936,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,899,443.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,826 shares of company stock valued at $5,815,620 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Anthem stock opened at $275.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Anthem Inc has a 12-month low of $215.52 and a 12-month high of $300.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 15.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.92%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

