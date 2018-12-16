Q2 (QTWO) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $49.92 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price target on shares of Q2 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Q2 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Q2 from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.92.

QTWO stock opened at $49.17 on Thursday. Q2 has a 12-month low of $36.25 and a 12-month high of $67.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.44 and a beta of 1.48.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Q2 had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Q2 will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 134,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $7,687,066.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 381,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,790,472.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer Noel Harris sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $1,046,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,463,361.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 293,808 shares of company stock valued at $16,176,666. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 20,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2online, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Sentinel, a security analytics solution; Q2 Corporate to support RCFIs to attract and retain larger commercial accounts; and Q2 SMART, a targeting and messaging platform.

