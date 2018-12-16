Q3 2019 Earnings Estimate for Byline Bancorp Inc Issued By Piper Jaffray Companies (BY)

Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Byline Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst N. Race now expects that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.38. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Byline Bancorp’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st.

Shares of BY stock opened at $18.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.07. Byline Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $63.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.82 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 7.32%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Byline Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Byline Bancorp by 10,325.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 11,978 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Byline Bancorp by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA bought a new position in Byline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Byline Bancorp by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 10,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Donald J. Meyer sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $88,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roberto R. Herencia bought 9,040 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.29 per share, for a total transaction of $174,381.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $128,765. Insiders own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

