Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Peak Resorts Inc Cut by Analyst (SKIS)

Peak Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:SKIS) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Peak Resorts in a report issued on Wednesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now anticipates that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Peak Resorts’ FY2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peak Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded Peak Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Peak Resorts from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th.

NASDAQ SKIS opened at $5.19 on Friday. Peak Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $78.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.14 and a beta of 0.92.

Peak Resorts (NASDAQ:SKIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.03. Peak Resorts had a negative return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its position in Peak Resorts by 0.9% during the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,293,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after purchasing an additional 11,681 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Peak Resorts by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 438,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Peak Resorts by 30.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 40,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Peak Resorts during the third quarter valued at $396,000. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Peak Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.00%.

Peak Resorts Company Profile

Peak Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and leases day and overnight drive ski resorts in the United States. Its resorts activities and amenities include skiing, snowboarding, terrain parks, tubing, dining, lodging, equipment rentals and sales, ski and snowboard instruction, zip lines, mountain coasters, mountain biking, hiking, and other summer activities.

