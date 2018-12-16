QKL Stores (QKLS) versus Koninklijke Ahold (ADRNY) Head to Head Analysis

QKL Stores (OTCMKTS:QKLS) and Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for QKL Stores and Koninklijke Ahold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QKL Stores 0 0 0 0 N/A Koninklijke Ahold 1 3 0 0 1.75

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Koninklijke Ahold shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.8% of QKL Stores shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

QKL Stores has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Koninklijke Ahold has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares QKL Stores and Koninklijke Ahold’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QKL Stores $270.06 million 0.00 -$31.22 million N/A N/A Koninklijke Ahold $71.04 billion 0.45 $2.05 billion $1.38 18.53

Koninklijke Ahold has higher revenue and earnings than QKL Stores.

Profitability

This table compares QKL Stores and Koninklijke Ahold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QKL Stores N/A N/A N/A Koninklijke Ahold 3.28% 12.94% 5.66%

Dividends

Koninklijke Ahold pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. QKL Stores does not pay a dividend. Koninklijke Ahold pays out 47.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Koninklijke Ahold beats QKL Stores on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QKL Stores

QKL Stores Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates supermarket chains in northeastern China and Inner Mongolia. Its supermarkets and hypermarkets sell grocery items, such as instant foods, canned foods, packaged rice and wheat powder, crackers and chips, rice and ground wheat, bottled water and beverages, and cigarettes, as well as non-food items, including cleaning products, cosmetics, and disposable razors. The company also sells fresh-food items comprising raw meat, cooked meats, seafood, noodles and pastas, milk, yogurt, eggs, and packaged dumplings, as well as bakery items comprising breads, buns, and other self-prepared foods. In addition, it offers other non-food items, such as clothing and shoes, books and stationery, bedding and home furnishings, office supplies, toys, sporting goods, and other items, as well as electronics and household use items, such as irons, electric shavers, hair dryers, and massage machines. Further, the company operates department stores that sell brand-name and luxury clothing and accessories, cosmetics, small electronics, jewelry, books, home furnishings, and bedding, as well as have a movie theater and a traditional beauty salon. As of December 31, 2015, the company operated 25 supermarkets, 16 hypermarkets, and 4 department stores. QKL Stores Inc. is headquartered in Daqing, the People's Republic of China.

About Koninklijke Ahold

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, superstores, online grocery shopping, convenience stores, drugstores, wine and liquor stores, online shopping for general merchandise, and compact hyper and supermarkets. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 6,637 stores primarily under 20 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Koninklijke Ahold N.V. and changed its name to Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. in July 2016. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Zaandam, the Netherlands.

