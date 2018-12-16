QTS Realty Trust (QTS) Bonds Rise 0.8% During Trading

An issue of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) debt rose 0.8% as a percentage of its face value during trading on Friday. The high-yield debt issue has a 4.75% coupon and is set to mature on November 15, 2025. The debt is now trading at $95.00 and was trading at $94.50 last week. Price changes in a company’s debt in credit markets sometimes predict parallel changes in its stock price.

QTS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Guggenheim raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. QTS Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.42.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of QTS traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.20. 526,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,052. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $56.41.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.28 million. QTS Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 5.49% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.42%.

In related news, CEO Chad L. Williams acquired 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.17 per share, with a total value of $685,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 356,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,945,616.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QTS. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $221,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 79.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $300,000.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/16/qts-realty-trust-qts-bonds-rise-0-8-during-trading.html.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:QTS)

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of secure, compliant data center solutions, hybrid cloud and fully managed services. QTS' integrated technology service platform of hyperscale and hybrid colocation provides flexible, scalable, secure IT solutions for web and IT applications.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.