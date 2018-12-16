Quanta Services (PWR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $30.14

Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.14 and last traded at $30.56, with a volume of 662600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.61.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Quanta Services from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Quanta Services from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.09). Quanta Services had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%.

Quanta Services announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,472,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $516,464,000 after buying an additional 139,596 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Quanta Services by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,472,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $516,464,000 after buying an additional 139,596 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 2.6% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,578,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,064,000 after buying an additional 64,200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 4.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,429,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,102,000 after buying an additional 95,966 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Quanta Services by 15.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,838,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,402,000 after buying an additional 240,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the electric power, communication, and oil and gas industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment provides network solutions, including the design, installation, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as other engineering and technical services.

