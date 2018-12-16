R. F. Lafferty Begins Coverage on AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS)

R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.40 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AGFS. Citigroup cut their price objective on AgroFresh Solutions from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 16th. BidaskClub raised AgroFresh Solutions from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 24th.

Shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. AgroFresh Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $68.70 million during the quarter. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 8.17%.

In related news, major shareholder Dowdupont Inc. bought 80,129 shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $517,633.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,609,511 shares of company stock valued at $9,615,756. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the third quarter valued at $125,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the second quarter valued at $125,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 49.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 10,034 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 55.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 14,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 22.9% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides data-driven specialty solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers.

