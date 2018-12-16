Radware Ltd. (RDWR) Stake Decreased by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association lessened its position in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 39,365 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association owned approximately 0.37% of Radware worth $4,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Radware by 5.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Radware by 80.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,649 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Radware by 13.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Radware by 26.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,027,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,986,000 after acquiring an additional 217,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Radware by 37.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 14,992 shares during the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RDWR. BidaskClub cut Radware from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Radware in a report on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $30.00 target price on Radware and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of Radware stock opened at $22.80 on Friday. Radware Ltd. has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.86, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.04.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $58.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.14 million. Radware had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Radware Ltd. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers application and network security solutions, such as DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

