Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Has $179.33 Million Position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (MKC)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 268.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $179,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Fort L.P. bought a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patricia A. Little sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.13, for a total transaction of $730,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,904.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alan D. Wilson sold 111,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total transaction of $15,605,490.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,739,159.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,200 shares of company stock valued at $30,747,866 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $137.00) on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Sunday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $130.00 target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.67.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $151.57 on Friday. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a fifty-two week low of $98.34 and a fifty-two week high of $156.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.36.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.83%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Industrial. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

