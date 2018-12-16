Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Has $187.62 Million Stake in Hess Corp. (HES)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 13,175 shares during the quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $187,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the third quarter worth $116,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the third quarter worth $136,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the third quarter worth $153,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 509.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the third quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HES. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Friday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 target price on Hess and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Hess and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded Hess from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.27.

In other Hess news, insider Michael R. Turner sold 4,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $235,348.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $50.90 on Friday. Hess Corp. has a twelve month low of $40.37 and a twelve month high of $74.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 47.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hess Corp. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.69%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

