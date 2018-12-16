Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Raises Position in Evergy (EVRG)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) by 180.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $165,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Evergy by 11.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,248,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225,498 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in Evergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $437,286,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new position in Evergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $337,943,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Evergy by 7.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,769,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,849,000 after acquiring an additional 392,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in Evergy by 56.3% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 5,470,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,694 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EVRG shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Evergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Evergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.80.

In other news, insider Terry D. Bassham sold 10,940 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $662,307.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 1,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $56,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,755 shares of company stock worth $1,124,990.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $60.54 on Friday. Evergy has a 52-week low of $47.06 and a 52-week high of $61.10.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Evergy’s revenue was up 99.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%.

Evergy Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

