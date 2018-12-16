Raouf Youssef Halim Sells 200,000 Shares of Spectra7 Microsystems Inc (SEV) Stock

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc (CVE:SEV) Director Raouf Youssef Halim sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.11, for a total transaction of C$22,000.00.

Raouf Youssef Halim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 7th, Raouf Youssef Halim sold 200,000 shares of Spectra7 Microsystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.11, for a total transaction of C$22,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 12th, Raouf Youssef Halim sold 200,000 shares of Spectra7 Microsystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.11, for a total transaction of C$22,000.00.

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc has a one year low of C$8.10 and a one year high of C$22.11.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Spectra7 Microsystems from C$0.15 to C$0.12 in a research note on Thursday, November 15th.

About Spectra7 Microsystems

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc is a Canada-based consumer connectivity company. The Company delivers bandwidth, speed and resolution to enable industrial design for consumer electronics manufacturers in virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), wearable computing, data centers and ultra-high definition (HD) displays.

