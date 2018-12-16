Ravinder Kang Sells 20,000 Shares of Hempco Food and Fiber Inc (HEMP) Stock

Hempco Food and Fiber Inc (CVE:HEMP) insider Ravinder Kang sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.27, for a total value of C$25,400.00.

CVE HEMP traded up C$0.07 on Friday, hitting C$1.39. 1,130,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,507. Hempco Food and Fiber Inc has a twelve month low of C$0.80 and a twelve month high of C$2.20.

About Hempco Food and Fiber

Hempco Food and Fiber Inc manufactures and distributes hemp food products for human and animal consumption in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Mexico. It offers retail level hemp-based food products, including shelled hemp seed nuts, hemp protein powders, hemp seed oil, and hemp snack bar items, as well as hemp for pets under the PLANETHEMP brand.

