Raymond James Reiterates Buy Rating for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY)

Raymond James reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior price target of $70.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PLAY. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. BidaskClub lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.00.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $45.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.63. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $37.85 and a 1 year high of $67.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $282.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.28 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP J Michael Plunkett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $119,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,525.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO John P. Gleason sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $563,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,273.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,353,163 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 158,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after acquiring an additional 20,923 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 813.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 56,727 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 50,519 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 17,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $483,000.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrÃ©es and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

