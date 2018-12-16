Redwood Trust (RWT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has $18.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “REDWOOD TRUST INC. is a self-advised and self-managed real estate investment trust. It specializes in acquiring and managing real estate mortgage assets which may be acquired as whole loans or as mortgage securities reperesenting interest in or obligations backed by pools of mortgage loans. “

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

RWT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James started coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Friday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Redwood Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.88.

NYSE:RWT opened at $15.90 on Wednesday. Redwood Trust has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.63.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 35.10%. The firm had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Redwood Trust will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.33%.

In related news, Director Horvath D. Debora purchased 6,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 19.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,796,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,601 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 19.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,796,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,601 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 191.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 215,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 141,330 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 7.9% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 72,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Redwood Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mortgage banking activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, and issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests in residential loans held for investment and mortgage servicing rights associated with residential loans.

See Also: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redwood Trust (RWT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.