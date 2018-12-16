Reed’s, Inc. (REED) Director John Bello Buys 10,000 Shares

Reed’s, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) Director John Bello acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.37 per share, for a total transaction of $23,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,158,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,746,787.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Bello also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 10th, John Bello acquired 5,000 shares of Reed’s stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.34 per share, for a total transaction of $11,700.00.

On Thursday, December 6th, John Bello acquired 21,461 shares of Reed’s stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.43 per share, for a total transaction of $52,150.23.

NYSEAMERICAN REED traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.19. The stock had a trading volume of 47,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,599. Reed’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $3.95.

Reed’s (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reed’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Reed’s by 38.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,900 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 38,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Reed’s by 24.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,542 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 91,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Reed’s by 24.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 459,542 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 91,178 shares during the last quarter.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages and candies in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's ginger beers; Virgil's root beer and cream sodas; Flying Cauldron Butterscotch Beer; and Sonoma Sparkler branded sparkling juices.

