Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $84.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.00.

RS opened at $74.03 on Thursday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52-week low of $73.87 and a 52-week high of $97.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.16.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.27). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.76%.

In other news, Director David H. Hannah sold 28,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,246,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $440,866.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 130.1% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company in the United States and internationally. The company provides steel, aluminum, stainless, and specialty metals and related processing services to customers in various industries, such as infrastructure and energy; fabricates steel and aluminum products; and provides various precision fabrication services, including laser cutting, shearing, computer numerated control (CNC) punching, and CNC forming and rolling, as well as welding, assembly, painting, inventory management, and engineering expertise.

