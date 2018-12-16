Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 616,000 Roku Inc (ROKU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 616,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,986,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.58% of Roku as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cynosure Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. EastBay Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,971,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Roku by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,822,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,656,000 after acquiring an additional 480,762 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,313,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,187,000. Institutional investors own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.40 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roku from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.28.

ROKU opened at $33.42 on Friday. Roku Inc has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $77.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 3.24.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Roku had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $173.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Roku Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.59, for a total value of $1,497,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 421,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $29,883,608.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 836,489 shares of company stock valued at $55,135,368. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Player and Platform. Its platform allows users to search, discover, and access approximately 500,000 movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 19.3 million active accounts.

