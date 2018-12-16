Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stake in Malibu Boats Inc (MBUU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 806,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.87% of Malibu Boats worth $44,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 171.2% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 40,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 25,535 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter valued at $512,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,280,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,700,000 after purchasing an additional 115,989 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 721,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 12,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $551,850.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Wayne R. Wilson sold 10,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $506,135.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBUU opened at $38.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $804.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Malibu Boats Inc has a twelve month low of $27.85 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $123.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.67 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 44.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Malibu Boats Inc will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $41.00 to $46.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.57.

Malibu Boats Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

