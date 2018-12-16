Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 639,000 Shares of KLX Inc (KLXI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of KLX Inc (NASDAQ:KLXI) by 1,334.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 686,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 639,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in KLX were worth $43,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KLXI. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLX during the third quarter worth about $81,386,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLX during the second quarter worth about $61,803,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of KLX by 142.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 865,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,255,000 after buying an additional 508,809 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of KLX by 134.8% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 727,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,703,000 after buying an additional 417,889 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its position in shares of KLX by 359.9% during the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 396,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,920,000 after buying an additional 310,627 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KLXI opened at $62.99 on Friday. KLX Inc has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $69.56.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised KLX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. ValuEngine cut KLX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

KLX Company Profile

KLX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace fasteners, consumables, and logistics services worldwide. The Aerospace Solutions Group segment distributes bolts, clips, hinges, rings, screws, carbon-faced seals, gaskets, O-rings, and others; chemicals, sealants and adhesives, lubricants, paints, cleaners, and degreasers; Honeywell proprietary parts; bearings, tooling, electrical components, and clamps; and hydraulics, pneumatics, fluid connectors, filtration, electrical control systems seals, and compressors and engineered systems.

