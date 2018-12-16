Repligen (RGEN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $69.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Repligen Corporation is a life sciences company focused on the development, production and commercialization of high-value consumable products used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. Their bioprocessing products are sold to major life sciences and biopharmaceutical companies worldwide. They are a leading manufacturer of Protein A, a critical reagent used to separate and purify monoclonal antibody therapeutics. They also supply several growth factor products used to increase cell culture productivity during the fermentation stage of drug manufacturing. In addition, they have developed and marketed their OPUS® series of pre-packed plug-and-play chromatography columns, and they provide test kits to ensure final product quality. Aside from their core bioprocessing business, they have a portfolio of clinical-stage partnering assets, including a pancreatic imaging agent in Phase 3 development and an orphan drug candidate in Phase 1 development. “

RGEN has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Repligen from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. CL King downgraded shares of Repligen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a buy rating on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. HC Wainwright restated a hold rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Repligen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $57.30 on Thursday. Repligen has a 12 month low of $29.56 and a 12 month high of $70.50. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.70.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $49.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Repligen will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $115,917.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,225 shares in the company, valued at $212,043.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 31,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.49, for a total transaction of $2,015,997.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053,520.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Repligen by 2.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Repligen by 17.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Repligen by 21.7% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Repligen by 24.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Repligen by 3.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process worldwide. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

