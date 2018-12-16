Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cloud Peak Energy Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (CLD)

Cloud Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:CLD) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cloud Peak Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.21). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cloud Peak Energy’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Cloud Peak Energy (NYSE:CLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The mining company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. Cloud Peak Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $233.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.03 million.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CLD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cloud Peak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. MKM Partners set a $2.00 target price on shares of Cloud Peak Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Cloud Peak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Cloud Peak Energy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloud Peak Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.83.

CLD stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Cloud Peak Energy has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $5.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Cloud Peak Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,698,036 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,805,000 after acquiring an additional 58,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cloud Peak Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,698,036 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,805,000 after acquiring an additional 58,484 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cloud Peak Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,891,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cloud Peak Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,384,751 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,884,000 after acquiring an additional 310,235 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cloud Peak Energy by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,171,763 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 95,543 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cloud Peak Energy

Cloud Peak Energy Inc produces coal in the Powder River Basin and the United States. The company operates through Owned and Operated Mines, and Logistics and Related Activities. It owns and operates three surface coal mines comprising the Antelope Mine and the Cordero Rojo Mine located in Wyoming; and the Spring Creek Mine located in Montana.

