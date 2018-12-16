Research Analysts Offer Predictions for ArcelorMittal SA’s FY2020 Earnings (MT)

ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of ArcelorMittal in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Rosenfeld now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $4.20 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.53. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine cut ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE MT opened at $21.65 on Friday. ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $37.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.23.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.11). ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 18.9% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 10.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 6.1% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 32,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 9.5% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining segments. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

