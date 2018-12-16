Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Gulfport Energy Co.’s FY2018 Earnings (GPOR)

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2018 EPS estimates for Gulfport Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Z. Parham now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.84 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.83. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gulfport Energy’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Gulfport Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Gulfport Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Williams Capital set a $16.00 price objective on Gulfport Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $13.00 price objective on Gulfport Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.66.

NASDAQ GPOR opened at $8.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.48. Gulfport Energy has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $13.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $360.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.39 million. Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 33.89%.

In other Gulfport Energy news, Director Paul D. Westerman bought 10,000 shares of Gulfport Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.44 per share, for a total transaction of $84,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,455.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gulfport Energy in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Gulfport Energy in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gulfport Energy in the third quarter valued at $147,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Gulfport Energy in the third quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Gulfport Energy in the second quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. Its principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio; and the SCOOP Woodford and SCOOP Springer plays in Oklahoma.

