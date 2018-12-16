Research Analysts Set Expectations for SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR’s FY2019 Earnings (SSAAY)

SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2019 EPS estimates for SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Rosenfeld now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.22.

Get SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR alerts:

SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

OTCMKTS SSAAY opened at $1.64 on Friday. SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 2.03.

SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR Company Profile

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden. It operates in five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The company offers wear steels for payload and service life; structural steel; prehardened tool steel; and protection plates, as well as quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.