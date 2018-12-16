Rev Group Inc (REVG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on REVG shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Rev Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Rev Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $17.00 target price on Rev Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rev Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, started coverage on Rev Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Shares of REVG stock opened at $9.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $611.72 million, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.50. Rev Group has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $33.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Rev Group by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 4,331,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,002,000 after purchasing an additional 465,004 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Rev Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,480,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,938,000 after purchasing an additional 38,942 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rev Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,480,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,938,000 after buying an additional 38,942 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rev Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,915,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,579,000 after buying an additional 102,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Rev Group by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,694,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,610,000 after buying an additional 272,345 shares in the last quarter.

Rev Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipal fire departments, EMS providers, and private fleets through dealers.

