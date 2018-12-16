Reviewing Atlanticus (ATLC) and Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) and Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Atlanticus and Discover Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlanticus 0 0 0 0 N/A Discover Financial Services 0 6 12 1 2.74

Discover Financial Services has a consensus price target of $86.77, suggesting a potential upside of 40.37%. Given Discover Financial Services’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Discover Financial Services is more favorable than Atlanticus.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atlanticus and Discover Financial Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlanticus $121.14 million 0.41 -$40.78 million N/A N/A Discover Financial Services $11.55 billion 1.80 $2.10 billion $5.98 10.34

Discover Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Atlanticus.

Risk & Volatility

Atlanticus has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Discover Financial Services has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Discover Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Atlanticus does not pay a dividend. Discover Financial Services pays out 26.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Discover Financial Services has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.9% of Atlanticus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.0% of Discover Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 34.3% of Atlanticus shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Discover Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Atlanticus and Discover Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlanticus -21.62% N/A -7.51% Discover Financial Services 19.51% 25.49% 2.57%

Summary

Discover Financial Services beats Atlanticus on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to financially underserved consumer credit market in the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as retail credit, personal loans, and credit cards through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, Internet-based marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers point-of-sale financing by partnering with retailers and service providers to provide credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services. This segment also invests in and services portfolios of credit card receivables. In addition, this segment offers loan servicing, such as risk management and customer service outsourcing for third parties; and engages in testing and investment activities in consumer finance technology platforms. The Auto Finance segment purchases and/or services loans secured by automobiles from or for a pre-qualified network of independent automotive dealers and automotive finance companies in the buy-here, pay-here, and used car business. This segment also provides floor plan financing and installment lending products. The company was formerly known as CompuCredit Holdings Corporation and changed its name to Atlanticus Holdings Corporation in November 2012. Atlanticus Holdings Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit. The Payment Services segment operates the Discover Network, which processes transactions for Discover-branded credit cards, and provides payment transaction processing and settlement services; and PULSE network, an electronic funds transfer network that provides financial institutions issuing debit cards on the PULSE network with access to automated teller machines and point-of-sale terminals. This segment also operates Diners Club International, a payments network that issues Diners Club branded charge cards and provides card acceptance services. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is based in Riverwoods, Illinois.

