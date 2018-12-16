Reviewing CVR Partners (UAN) and Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group (KWBT)

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) and Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group (OTCMKTS:KWBT) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.5% of CVR Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

CVR Partners has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group has a beta of 5.1, suggesting that its share price is 410% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CVR Partners and Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVR Partners -22.96% -14.51% -6.22% Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group 7.33% 23.66% 10.83%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CVR Partners and Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVR Partners 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CVR Partners and Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVR Partners $330.80 million 1.15 -$72.78 million ($0.64) -5.25 Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group $17.27 million 0.76 $5.30 million N/A N/A

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CVR Partners.

Summary

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group beats CVR Partners on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

CVR Partners Company Profile

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Company Profile

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets bio-technological products for the agricultural market primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers bacillus species and/or photosynthetic bacteria based biological organic and compound microbial fertilizers. The company has a strategic relationship with ETS (Tianjin) Biological Science and Technology Development Co., Ltd. to produce bio-fertilizers in the People's Republic of China and internationally; and strategic cooperation agreements with the Beijing Zhongpin Agricultural Science and Technology Development Center, as well as China Academy of Agricultural Science's Institute of Agricultural Resources & Regional Planning, and Institute of Agricultural Economy & Development. Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Yangling, China.

