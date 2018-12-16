Reviewing ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR (XNGSY) & Nextdecade (NEXT)

ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) and Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR alerts:

This table compares ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR and Nextdecade’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR N/A N/A N/A Nextdecade N/A -48.28% -35.62%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.2% of Nextdecade shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Nextdecade shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR and Nextdecade, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Nextdecade 1 5 0 0 1.83

Nextdecade has a consensus price target of $7.25, indicating a potential upside of 52.63%. Given Nextdecade’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nextdecade is more favorable than ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR.

Risk and Volatility

ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nextdecade has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR and Nextdecade’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR $7.14 billion 1.40 $414.69 million $1.53 24.16 Nextdecade N/A N/A -$35.32 million N/A N/A

ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Nextdecade.

Dividends

ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Nextdecade does not pay a dividend. ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR pays out 32.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR beats Nextdecade on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR Company Profile

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment in, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures, vehicle and ship refuelling stations, and integrated energy stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Gas Connection, Sales of Piped Gas, Vehicle Gas Refueling Stations, Wholesale of Gas, Sales of Integrated Energy and Services, Sales of Gas Appliances, and Sales of Material segments. The company also sells and distributes piped gas, liquefied natural gas, and other multi-energy products; and provides other services in relation to energy supply, as well as engages in energy trading business. In addition, it retails gas pipelines, and related materials and equipment; transports oil products and gas; and sources and sells compressed pipeline gas. Further, ENN Energy Holdings Limited provides financial services. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a total of 325 CNG refueling stations, 281 LNG refueling stations, and franchised 266 refueling stations. As of the above date, it provided piped natural gas connections for 2,074,270 residential households and 23,200 commercial/industrial customers. The company was formerly known as XinAo Gas Holdings Limited and changed its name to ENN Energy Holdings Limited in September 2010. ENN Energy Holdings Limited was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Langfang, China.

Nextdecade Company Profile

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development of LNG export projects and associated pipelines in the State of Texas. It intends to develop a portfolio of LNG projects, including Rio Grande LNG export facility, which has a liquefaction capacity of 27 million tons of LNG per annum located in Brownsville, Texas; and the 4.5 Bcf/d Rio Bravo Pipeline that transports natural gas from the Agua Dulce supply area to Rio Grande LNG. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.