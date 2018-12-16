Reviewing Genie Energy (GNE) and NiSource (NI)

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) and NiSource (NYSE:NI) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Genie Energy alerts:

15.8% of Genie Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.2% of NiSource shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.4% of Genie Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of NiSource shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Genie Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. NiSource pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. NiSource pays out 64.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Genie Energy has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Genie Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Genie Energy has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NiSource has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Genie Energy and NiSource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genie Energy 3.42% 32.68% 13.70% NiSource -1.82% 9.30% 2.13%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Genie Energy and NiSource’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genie Energy $264.20 million 0.75 -$6.99 million N/A N/A NiSource $4.87 billion 2.09 $128.50 million $1.21 22.72

NiSource has higher revenue and earnings than Genie Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Genie Energy and NiSource, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genie Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A NiSource 1 6 6 0 2.38

NiSource has a consensus price target of $27.40, suggesting a potential downside of 0.33%. Given NiSource’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NiSource is more favorable than Genie Energy.

Summary

Genie Energy beats NiSource on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Genie Energy Company Profile

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through three segments: Genie Retail Energy; Afek Oil and Gas, Ltd.; and Genie Oil and Gas. It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States; and offers energy brokerage and advisory services. The company also holds an 86.1% interest in the southern portion of the Golan Heights in Northern Israel. Genie Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc., an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and offers wholesale and transmission transaction services. The company serves approximately 3.5 million natural gas customers and 469,000 electricity customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, Maryland, Indiana, and Massachusetts. It also owns and operates three coal-fired electric generating stations with a net capability of 2,540 megawatts (MW), three gas-fired generating units with a net capability of 196 MW, and two hydroelectric generating plants with a net capability of 10 MW, as well as a combined cycle gas turbine plant with a net capability of 535 MW. The company was formerly known as NIPSCO Industries, Inc. and changed its name to NiSource Inc. in April 1999. NiSource Inc. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Genie Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genie Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.