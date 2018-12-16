Reviewing IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (IRCP) and Elbit Imaging (EMITF)

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) and Elbit Imaging (NASDAQ:EMITF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IRSA Propiedades Comerciales and Elbit Imaging’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IRSA Propiedades Comerciales $183.91 million 3.28 $774.62 million $20.83 0.92 Elbit Imaging $225.79 million 0.07 -$97.50 million N/A N/A

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Elbit Imaging.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.6% of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.0% of Elbit Imaging shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.4% of Elbit Imaging shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares IRSA Propiedades Comerciales and Elbit Imaging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IRSA Propiedades Comerciales 400.39% 58.57% 33.79% Elbit Imaging N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for IRSA Propiedades Comerciales and Elbit Imaging, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IRSA Propiedades Comerciales 1 1 1 0 2.00 Elbit Imaging 0 0 0 0 N/A

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales presently has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 77.36%. Given IRSA Propiedades Comerciales’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe IRSA Propiedades Comerciales is more favorable than Elbit Imaging.

Risk & Volatility

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elbit Imaging has a beta of -0.16, indicating that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales pays an annual dividend of $0.93 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Elbit Imaging does not pay a dividend. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales pays out 4.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales beats Elbit Imaging on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Company Profile

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA engages in the management of shopping centers and office buildings. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Centers, Offices and Others, Sales and Development, and Financial Transactions and Others. The Shopping Centers segment includes the development of shopping centers, lease of retail stores, and other spaces. The Offices and Others segment engages in the business of lease of offices and rental of properties. The Sales and Developments segment comprises of the land reserves and properties for sale. The Financial Transactions and Others segment includes financing, consumer, and electronic commerce activities. The company was founded on August 29, 1889 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Spain.

Elbit Imaging Company Profile

Elbit Imaging Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in medical industries and plots sale businesses in India, and Central and Eastern Europe. It is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of treatment-oriented medical systems, including magnetic resonance imaging for the purpose of performing noninvasive treatments in human beings; and products designated for certain cancer diseases. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

