Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.85 Million Position in First Busey Co. (BUSE)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,450 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in First Busey were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 15,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Get First Busey alerts:

NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $25.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.00. First Busey Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.58 and a fifty-two week high of $33.25.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $82.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.16 million. First Busey had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 10.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Busey Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BUSE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. B. Riley set a $36.00 target price on shares of First Busey and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $31.00 target price on shares of First Busey and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/16/rhumbline-advisers-has-1-85-million-position-in-first-busey-co-buse.html.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE).

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.